Fleet Week 2

Not Available

Fleet Week was inspired by President Theodore Roosevelt’s "Great White Fleet" — sixteen battleships manned by 14,000 seamen circumnavigating the globe — in 1908. In years since, Fleet Week has offered tarheels from across the country an unmatched opportunity to take advantage of all that sparkling port cities like San Francisco have to offer... and take advantage, they do! Follow along with sailors Aden Jaric, Landon Conrad and Chaz Riley as they paint the town in a whirlwind tour of erotic discovery and manifest destiny. Come celebrate our ripped, randy and ready seamen in another Fleet Week adventure.