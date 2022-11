Not Available

FLEETWOOD MAC reunite for the first time (sans Christine McVie) to record their first studio album in over fifteen years. Follow them as they write and record their album Say You Will from the first day Stevie Nicks walks into the studio to the opening night of their tour. Cameras rolled practically every moment from start to finish. Fleetwood Mac: Destiny Rules captures the ups and downs of a legendary, storied band like no other documentary before.