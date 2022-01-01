Fleetwood Mac: Live In Boston

Not Available

Live in Boston is a live performance by the band Fleetwood Mac, released June 15, 2004. The concert was filmed September 23 and 24, 2003 at the Fleet Center (now known as the TD Banknorth Garden) in Boston, Massachusetts during the group's Say You Will Tour. The concert is a 2 DVD set, and also comes with a 'sampler' CD, containing the audio of 10 songs from the show. DVD 1 : The chain - Dreams - Eyes of the world - Peacekeeper - Second-hand news - Say you will - Never going back again - Rhiannon - Come - Gypsy - Big love - Landslide DVD 2 : Say goodbye - What's the world coming to - Beautiful child - Gold dust woman - I'm so afraid - Silver springs - Tusk - Stand back - Go your own way - World turning - Don't stop - Goodbye baby