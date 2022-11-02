Fleetwood Mac: The Mick Fleetwood Story

Not Available

Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of one of rock's most succesful bands, Fleetwood Mac, is the free spirit drummer whose unorthodox style has driven the band's irresistible rhythms for over 35 years. This is the definitive portrait of an extraordinary life lived within rock and roll. The story follows Mick from his normadic childhood to his early career playing with the world's greatest blues musicians, his personal relationships and his many years with Fleetwood Mac.