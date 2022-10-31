Flesh and Fury

Deaf boxer Paul Callan captures the interest of gold-digging blonde Sonya Bartow and retired fight manager 'Pop' Richardson. For a time, Sonya has the upper hand with Paul, but ultimately a rival appears in the shape of upper-crust reporter Ann Hollis. With a 3-way fight under way for influence over Paul, he takes matters into his own hands, but learns that getting what he wanted isn't necessarily a happy ending.
|Jan Sterling
|Sonya Bartow
|Mona Freeman
|Ann Hollis
|Wallace Ford
|Jack 'Pop' Richardson
|Connie Gilchrist
|Mrs. Richardson
|Katherine Locke
|Mrs. Hollis
|Harry Shannon
|Mike Callan (father)
