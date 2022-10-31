1952

Flesh and Fury

  • Drama

March 26th, 1952

Universal Pictures

Deaf boxer Paul Callan captures the interest of gold-digging blonde Sonya Bartow and retired fight manager 'Pop' Richardson. For a time, Sonya has the upper hand with Paul, but ultimately a rival appears in the shape of upper-crust reporter Ann Hollis. With a 3-way fight under way for influence over Paul, he takes matters into his own hands, but learns that getting what he wanted isn't necessarily a happy ending.

Jan SterlingSonya Bartow
Mona FreemanAnn Hollis
Wallace FordJack 'Pop' Richardson
Connie GilchristMrs. Richardson
Katherine LockeMrs. Hollis
Harry ShannonMike Callan (father)

