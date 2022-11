Not Available

Colombia 1662: In the Spanish colonies there the Inquisition: apostates are tortured, burned witches. The indigenous people are demonized and in the middle are two friends into enemies. The doctor Alfonso should marry the eldest daughter of the wealthy Don Ramon, but her other two sisters hedges of deadly intrigue. Father Guzman plays a spy of the church is a dangerous game that will be fatal for him and the mysterious Esmeralda turned all men's head.