Flesh Colored Crayons was completed in 1992. This film includes an array of animated scenes and sporadic phrases flashing on screen. The scenes are all quite different, beginning with dogs, ducks and people in a park, and continuing with a cowboy placing a revolver in his mouth. One of the longer animated scenes includes an outline of what appears to be Jesus Christ filled in with drawings of a rocket ship, a bull’s eye, Albert Einstein, and more. Some of the phrases that flash throughout the film include: “jogging my memory”, “the year was 1953,” “abort”, and “you can’t dance naked in Indiana”.