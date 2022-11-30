Flesh Fire

Not Available

Gorgeous Jessica Longe is a boardroom widow - her husband is always away on business trips, and on the rare occasion when he is home, he pays her little mind, especially in the sexual arena. Jessica decides to spend a weekend at Paul Thomas' house, where she can think things over and also maybe beat the insomnia that's been keeping her up at night. When se arrives, the house is alive with kinky sexual escapades, including a wall-to-wall orgy that Paul tries to get her to join. She refuses but doesn't pass up a three-way lesbian dalliance with Erica Boyer and Heather Wayne. Gradually, her sexual hang-ups dissolve and she does the wild thing with Paul before being driven home by her now-devoted hubby. A vast and rich sexual panorama.