Not Available

Filmed live during their 1985 "Roman Candle" tour," Flesh for Lulu -- the United Kingdom's premier Goth-rock band -- delivers an electrifying show featuring their debut single, "Roman Candle," and fan favorites "A Cat Burglar" and "Subterraneans." Other songs performed include "I May Have Said You're Beautiful But You Know I'm Just a Liar," "Death Shall Come," "Golden Handshake Girls," "Lame Train," "Black Tattoo" and "Laundromat Cat."