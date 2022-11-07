Flesh of Your Flesh

Not Available

Takes place in 1956 under a militant dictatorship, but an uncontrollable crisis is about to take place in part of the country as buildings are blown up, people exterminated and a hidden evil force is unleashed. The supernatural force released starts to turn innocent people into bloodthirsty killers (a combination of zombies and vampires) but the military and most who live in the countryside of Cali are unaware of this. There is also a little political subtext when incest becomes involved, though if they are possessed, does that take on a new meaning?