1994

Matthew Greco is fascinated by death. As a successful artist, he paints gruesome portraits of murders and suicides. Yet, despite his success, he is unhappy and alone, he desires someone to share his fantasies with. In desperation, he answers a phone sex ad and becomes entangled with Edna; a woman who seems to share his morbid desires and strange needs. They decide to meet one another in person, but the rendezvous goes horribly wrong, when Matthew finds Edna dead – or is it Edna? The desperate Matthew is accused of her murder. Caught in a web of deception, he has no means of escape.