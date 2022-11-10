Fletch Lives

Fletch is a fish out of water in small-town Louisiana, where he's checking out a tumbledown mansion he's inherited. When a woman he flirts with turns up dead, Fletch becomes a suspect and must find the killer and clear his name. In the meantime, he's got some serious home-ownership issues, such as termites and weird neighbors.
|Chevy Chase
|Irwin 'Fletch' Fletcher
|Hal Holbrook
|Hamilton "Ham" Johnson
|Julianne Phillips
|Becky Culpepper
|R. Lee Ermey
|Jimmy Lee Farnsworth
|Richard Libertini
|Frank Walker
|Randall 'Tex' Cobb
|Ben Dover
