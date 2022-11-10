1989

Fletch Lives

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 16th, 1989

Studio

Universal Pictures

Fletch is a fish out of water in small-town Louisiana, where he's checking out a tumbledown mansion he's inherited. When a woman he flirts with turns up dead, Fletch becomes a suspect and must find the killer and clear his name. In the meantime, he's got some serious home-ownership issues, such as termites and weird neighbors.

Cast

Chevy ChaseIrwin 'Fletch' Fletcher
Hal HolbrookHamilton "Ham" Johnson
Julianne PhillipsBecky Culpepper
R. Lee ErmeyJimmy Lee Farnsworth
Richard LibertiniFrank Walker
Randall 'Tex' CobbBen Dover

Images