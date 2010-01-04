2010

Flexing with Monty

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 4th, 2010

Studio

Quarter Moon Films

Monty is a bodybuilder. His gym is the very heart of his existence. He is aggressively male, outrageously narcissistic and a bigot. Sharing this strange world is Monty's cerebral and emotionally wounded younger brother, Bertin. One stormy day, the brothers' bizarre but settled lives are suddenly disrupted by the unexpected arrival of Lilith, a Catholic nun collecting contributions for an unusual cause. Lilith's arrival is the catalyst required to generate a momentous change in Bertin's relationship with his brother: a change that results in the astonishing and gruesome downfall of the vainglorious Monty.

Cast

Rudi DavisBertin
Sally KirklandLillith
Melinda PetersonMrs. Nog
Susan TyrrellMrs. Nog (voice)
Gwen Van DamGranny
Trevor GoddardMonty

View Full Cast >

Images