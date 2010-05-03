2010

Flicka 2

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 3rd, 2010

Studio

20th Century Fox

Carrie is a big-city teenager whose life is turned upside down when she moves to a horse ranch in Wyoming to live with her father. But everything changes when Carrie meets Flicka, a wild, jet-black mustang who's just as free-spirited and strong-willed as Carrie. The two form a special bond and Carrie opens her heart to her father and a handsome, local boy, but when a jealous rival puts Flicka's life in jeopardy, Carrie must do whatever it takes to save her best friend.

Cast

Tammin SursokCarrie McLaughlin
Emily TennantAmy Walker
Reilly DolmanJake
Clint BlackToby
Ted WhittallHD Walker
Lorne CardinalSheriff

