Flicker Fever

A family of out-of-work vaudeville performers are finding hard times in the east, so after hearing about the success of a fellow player in Hollywood, they decide to relocate to the movie capitol. Unfortunately, they find themselves equally unemployed there, staying at a n apartment complex filled with similar hopefuls. One day, an offer for an interview at a large studio for the eldest daughter is made, so the father goes on a frantic search, finally locating her at a pool party where he pushes one of the young men in the water, only to find out that the lad was the son of the studio boss.