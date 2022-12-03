Flickering Angels

Not Available

Featured here, are the journeys of a few girl children in the State of West Bengal, India, who have either lost their parents to unpropitious fate or are separated from them. These children hardly meet their parents, who are serving sentences in the correctional homes or residing as under trial prisoners. Separation from parental touch has not rummaged their lives, as they are in care of a home in a remote area in Ranaghat, on India Bangladesh border. Their ordeal has not barred them from nurturing their inner talents and skills in this home run by the pious nuns, called Dayabari. It unfolds the plaintive story of the bereaved parents who are ordained to live apart from their children, but have dreams surrounding them.