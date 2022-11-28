Fliegen lernen

Not Available

Apothecary Eva had after the painful separation of her husband Christian life and emotions rearranged. A new relationship is out of the question for the 42-year-old, she just wants to be there for her two almost grown-up sons and one day to take over the pharmacy of her still-mother-in-law. Out of the blue, however, the more than ten years younger doctor Hendrik burst into her life and makes no secret that he has fallen in love with her. Eva suddenly struggles with feelings she never wanted to allow.