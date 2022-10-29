Flight From Ashiya

Featuring an all-star cast and on-location shooting in Japan, where the story is set, three US Air Force rescue pilots must overcome their personal problems and differences to embark upon a dangerous mission to save raft-bound Japanese survivors from a murderous storm-tossed sea. As they head for their location, the film flashes back to chronicle the pasts of each pilot to make clear their mixed feelings about their upcoming assignment.
|Richard Widmark
|L:t. Col. Glenn Stevenson
|George Chakiris
|2nd Lt. John Gregg
|Suzy Parker
|Lucille Caroll
|Shirley Knight
|Caroline Gordon / Stevenson
|Eiko Taki
|Tomiko
|Yul Brynner
|TSgt. Mike Takashima
