1964

Flight From Ashiya

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 1964

Studio

Harold Hecht Films

Featuring an all-star cast and on-location shooting in Japan, where the story is set, three US Air Force rescue pilots must overcome their personal problems and differences to embark upon a dangerous mission to save raft-bound Japanese survivors from a murderous storm-tossed sea. As they head for their location, the film flashes back to chronicle the pasts of each pilot to make clear their mixed feelings about their upcoming assignment.

Cast

Richard WidmarkL:t. Col. Glenn Stevenson
George Chakiris2nd Lt. John Gregg
Suzy ParkerLucille Caroll
Shirley KnightCaroline Gordon / Stevenson
Eiko TakiTomiko
Yul BrynnerTSgt. Mike Takashima

View Full Cast >

Images