Young Beetle Hobbs wants out of his small town and sees his ticket in Grady Wilson. Set in the desolate Smoky Mountains, Grady has recently left the big city to become the proprietor of a resort lodge. When Beetle joins Grady's staff, he gives new meaning to the adage 'keep your friends close and your enemies closer'. A stunning ensemble cast steer this original tale of chilling suspense as different shades of gray ignite a battle between good and evil. FLIGHT OF THE CARDINAL possesses a rare combination of heart and soul with edge-of-your-seat suspense