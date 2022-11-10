1986

Flight of the Navigator

  • Family
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1986

Studio

New Star Entertainment

In Flight of the Navigator, 12-year old David Freeman goes missing in 1978, only to reappear in 1986. In the eight years that have passed, he hasn't aged. It's no coincidence that at the time he comes back, a flying saucer is found. David feels inexplicably connected to the fantastic machine...

Cast

Paul ReubensMax (voice)
Cliff DeYoungBill Freeman
Veronica CartwrightHelen Freeman
Sarah Jessica ParkerCarolyn McAdams
Matt AdlerJeff (16 years)
Robert SmallTroy

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images