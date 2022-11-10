In Flight of the Navigator, 12-year old David Freeman goes missing in 1978, only to reappear in 1986. In the eight years that have passed, he hasn't aged. It's no coincidence that at the time he comes back, a flying saucer is found. David feels inexplicably connected to the fantastic machine...
|Paul Reubens
|Max (voice)
|Cliff DeYoung
|Bill Freeman
|Veronica Cartwright
|Helen Freeman
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|Carolyn McAdams
|Matt Adler
|Jeff (16 years)
|Robert Small
|Troy
View Full Cast >
2 More Images