Don screams out as a horrific monster is about to eat him alive! But then he wakes up. It's only a dream! That day he boards his private plane, a flying casino, that caters to the needs of the fantastically rich clients who want to play for high stakes at high altitudes. But then the plane is engulfed in a strange thick fog that seeps into the cabin. The evil mist transforms the passengers and crew one by one into monstrous half human, half insect creatures with a ravenous appetite for human flesh. Don realises that it is his nightmare come true - it is his Flight to Hell!