Flight to Hong Kong

1956

On an airliner bound for Hong Kong, Tony (Rory Calhoun), a career crook who deals in stolen diamonds, agonizes over whether he should stick with his girlfriend (Dolores Donlon) or pursue Pamela (Barbara Rush), an intriguing novelist with whom he's instantly infatuated. Viewing Tony's dastardly deeds as great material for her new book, Pamela gladly encourages him to continue his criminal behavior.