Flight to the Monster Country

Boys and girls, as well as their parents, were preparing for the start of a new school year. It was to this event that the townspeople of the fabulous city timed the launch of the next rocket plane. But on the eve of the holiday, some Arbuzik and Bebeshka kidnapped several schoolchildren and on this very rocket plane delivered them to the enchanted kingdom. However, the guys were extremely savvy and brave: they conjured the land of monsters into a beautiful magical country - and by September 1 they had safely returned home.