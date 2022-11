Not Available

Chytilová’s highly impressive but little-known documentary provides a fascinating and atmospheric journey into a hidden culture, one in which she herself participated. Chytilová investigates the lives of three Czech photographers (Václav Chochola, Karel Ludwig, Zdeněk Tmej) from the 30s to the present, and also embraces the submerged world of 50s culture and the work of novelist Bohumil Hrabal and artist Vladimír Boudník.