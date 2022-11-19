Flip: Extremely Sorry

Not Available

The 3rd release in Flip's Sorry trilogy of skateboarding insanity. The world famous Flip team continues to evolve with the addition of new talented riders joining the original crew, creating one of the most diverse skate teams in modern history. Famous not only for their insane skateboarding skills, the Flip team are also notorious for their renegade lifestyles -- so don't expect to see them at the Olympics any time soon! Extremely Sorry was so named to be a tongue-in-cheek mockery of the mainstream contest side of skateboarding. Enjoy!