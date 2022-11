Not Available

F.L.I.R. deals mainly with military imagery captured by AC-130s, BlackHawks and war drones during ordered missions on Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi territory. The sound material comes from the sensations and feelings of the soldiers responsible for carrying out these objectives. In this project, the aim is to poetically destroy this military aesthetic in such a way as to paradoxically place the viewer in a combat space so that he can feel its sensory depths.