This is an off-beat story about a ménage à trois that is really a marriage between the traditional two, with one a little schizoid, adding up to three. Laura (Monica Vitti) has been married for 22 years to Giovanni (Jean Luc Bideau) and now his behavior seems to imply that she has a competitor whose name is Veronica. Laura is upset until she realizes that Veronica is about as real as the Easter bunny, and so she gets her husband into a clinic for treatment, and when he is released, Laura has to go along with the fake "Veronica," even setting the table for three instead of two. Unwilling to end her marriage because her husband his this unusual problem, Laura keeps on catering to his fantasy, hoping he will come out of it.