Flirtation Walk

A Musical-romance with Dick Powell as a private stationed in Hawaii who gets involved with Ruby Keeler, the general's engaged daughter. In order to avoid a scandal, the pair break up, but meet again years later when Powell's at West Point producing the annual play that turns out to star Keeler.
|Dick Powell
|Richard Palmer
|Ruby Keeler
|Kathleen Fitts
|Ross Alexander
|Cadet Oscar Berry
|John Arledge
|Cadet 'Spike' Dukowe
|John Eldredge
|Lt. Robert Biddle
|Henry O'Neill
|Gen. John Brent 'Jack' Fitts
View Full Cast >