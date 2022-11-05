1934

Flirtation Walk

  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1934

Studio

First National Pictures

A Musical-romance with Dick Powell as a private stationed in Hawaii who gets involved with Ruby Keeler, the general's engaged daughter. In order to avoid a scandal, the pair break up, but meet again years later when Powell's at West Point producing the annual play that turns out to star Keeler.

Cast

Dick PowellRichard Palmer
Ruby KeelerKathleen Fitts
Ross AlexanderCadet Oscar Berry
John ArledgeCadet 'Spike' Dukowe
John EldredgeLt. Robert Biddle
Henry O'NeillGen. John Brent 'Jack' Fitts

View Full Cast >

Images