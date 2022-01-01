1992

Flirting

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 1992

Studio

Kennedy Miller Productions

The year is 1965 and Danny Embling, is an awkward, underdeveloped teen suffering from occasional bouts of stuttering, attends an all-male boarding school in New South Wales, Australia. it has been some time since Danny has had any romantic relationship with a girl. He slowly becomes interested in Thandiwe Adjewa, a Ugandan-Kenyan-British girl attending the all-girls school across the lake.

Cast

Thandie NewtonThandiwe Adjewa
Nicole KidmanNicola
Bartholomew Rose'Gilby' Fryer
Felix NobisJock Blair
Josh Picker'Backa' Bourke
Kiri Paramore'Slag' Green

