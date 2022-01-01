1992

The year is 1965 and Danny Embling, is an awkward, underdeveloped teen suffering from occasional bouts of stuttering, attends an all-male boarding school in New South Wales, Australia. it has been some time since Danny has had any romantic relationship with a girl. He slowly becomes interested in Thandiwe Adjewa, a Ugandan-Kenyan-British girl attending the all-girls school across the lake.