Floating Bodies

Not Available

A Japan where time stands still; men and women bound to their land and their work; bodies floating in thermal springs... shown through the eyes of a painter (inspired by the characters in Sôseki's novel "Pillow of Herbs") where these references give a free interpretation to the images, so that we make the journey in search of temporary solace. The traveller has understood that "everywhere it is difficult to live" (Sôseki) and tries to make a picture from real things so that, through the act of painting, he no longer suffers.