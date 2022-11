Not Available

Kaat leaves Max the day after her thirtieth birthday and moves in with her friend Sascha. Kaat is in trouble. She is pregnant and doesnt know if the father is Max or Christophe, the boyfriend of Isa, another good friend of Kaat and Sascha. While Sascha and Isa try to find out what is really going on, Kaat keeps her mouth tightly shut and makes plans to cover her tracks by arranging a speedy abortion.