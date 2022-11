Not Available

Love, family and flock collide on a small Texas Christmas tree farm as Emmett and Seth navigate an unclear attraction to one another while avoiding the watchful eye of Mrs. Thibideaux, who just happens to be Seth's mother and Emmett's boss. Emmett is a bit of a misfit in his small Texas town. He is the flocker for the Thibodeaux Tree farm, lives in a run down trailer at the back of the tree lot, and he is in love with his boss' son.