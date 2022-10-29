Florence And The Machine - Live at Bestival

Not Available

Florence and The Machine Robin Hill, Newport Isle of Wight PO30 2NU, UK Bestival 2012 SOURCE (PRO #1) soundboard > unknown TRANSFER Livestream direct to HD FLV file - Remuxed and trimmed into MKV file using mkvtoolnix - No re-encoding. GENERATION Webstream FLV [H.264 1280x720, 2400 kbps, AAC 128kbps 44kHz] NOTES -Highest quality web stream directly captured, extracted and then remuxed into an MKV. No re-encoding. 720p resolution, H.264 codec at 2.4Mbps. 128kbps 44.1khz AAC audio. SETLIST Only If for a Night What the Water Gave Me Drumming Song Cosmic Love All This and Heaven Too Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up) Lover to Lover You've Got The Love (The Source cover) Shake It Out No Light, No Light Spectrum (Calvin Harris remix ending) Encore: Never Let Me Go Take Care (Drake cover) Dog Days Are Over DURATION 01:26:56 RECORDED AND TRANSFERRED BY: happy