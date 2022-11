Not Available

"The Odyssey" reaches for inspiration in the great literary journeys such as Dante's "Inferno" and the homonymous work by Homer - which lends the title to this film - to portrait the many fases of love and break up and suffering. Featuring songs from Florence + the Machine latest album, "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful", "The Odyssey" puts together the previously released music videos and introduces the one for "Third Eye".