Florent: Queen of the Meat Market

Let Julianne Moore, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto and other famous (and infamous) faces take you on a fantastic voyage to New York City's legendary Florent diner. For 23 years, the all-night eatery in the city's Meat Packing District was prime stomping ground for a surprising mix of A-list celebrities, tourists, families and club kids. This wildly entertaining documentary chronicles the history and final days of this outrageous icon.