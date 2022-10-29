Not Available

Florent: Queen of the Meat Market

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Let Julianne Moore, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto and other famous (and infamous) faces take you on a fantastic voyage to New York City's legendary Florent diner. For 23 years, the all-night eatery in the city's Meat Packing District was prime stomping ground for a surprising mix of A-list celebrities, tourists, families and club kids. This wildly entertaining documentary chronicles the history and final days of this outrageous icon.

Cast

Julianne MooreHerself
Diane von FürstenbergHerself
Jackie HoffmanHerself

