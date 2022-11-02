Florida Gators - Back 2 Back National Champions 2006 - 2007

Not Available

Never in the history of NCAA has one school held back-to-back National Championships in Basketball and a National Championship in Football. Relive the magic of the 2006-07 Gator basketball season, as Billy Donovan and his team win the SEC regular season, SEC Tourney, and NCAA Tournament titles. This DVD includes many special bonus features that will show Florida Basketball like it has never been seen before. After winning the 2006 men's basketball national championship, Florida's celebrated starting five returned to lead the Florida Gators on another incredible journey. Return of the Kings takes you through the Gators' 2006-07 season, from every thrilling victory in their SEC championship run, to their third consecutive SEC Tournament title, leading to the Gators ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. This DVD is a must for every true Gator fan.