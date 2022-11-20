Not Available

The legend of Floripes, is about an enchanted moor of Olhão, in the Algarve. Enchanted moors are one of the cornerstones of Portuguese mythology. They are often seductive and being temptresses, they can offer a powerful reward, but also a terrible curse. Left in Portugal during the Reconquista while her family went back to North Africa, beautiful Floripes was condemned to roam her ancient kingdom in the Algarve until a man could undo her curse. Then she would marry him and give him her fabulous treasure. But if the man fails, she must eat his heart.