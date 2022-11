Not Available

Emmanuel Pahud celebrates the 300th anniversary of the birth of Frederick the Great with a concert recorded live 16 October 2011 in the Royal Theatre of Potsdam's Neues Palais at Sanssouci. The program features concerti, sonatas, and unaccompanied works by Frederick the Great, Quantz, Benda, and C.P.E. Bach. Trevor Pinnock conducts the Kammerakademie Potsdam.