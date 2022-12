Not Available

Sequences from the filmmakers' 16mm, Super 8 and Stand 8 mm work, dating from 1960 onwards, are contact-printed onto 35mm film, then reduced to 16mm for projection. The relationship of the frame sizes of the smaller gauges to that of the 35mm causes a fluttering on the screen which relates to the ephemerality of the memory and the effect on it of the passing of times. Floterian is an old English word meaning fluttering.