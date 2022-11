Not Available

Recorded live at Club Citta', Kawasaki, Japan 26 September 2004. Setlist: 01 - Me - 02 - No Place for Disgrace - 03 - The Master Sleeps - 04 - Nothing to Say - 05 - Hard on You - 06 - Escape From Within - 07 - Hammerhead - 08 - Doomsday for the Deceiver and the video for Straight to Hell