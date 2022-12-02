Not Available

FLOW - the true story of a surfing revolution, is an award winning, feature documentary illustrating the evolution of modern surfing over the last 40 years and celebrates the lives and unparalleled history of the channel islands surf team and their world renowned surfboard designer/shaper Al Merrick. The story centers on the special relationships fostered by Al, highlighting his spiritual and visionary approach that helped cultivate his Channel Island Team riders into professional athletes and world champions - 16 to date. FLOW is a timeless, heartfelt, and soulful perspective of one man's influence on a bevy of talented individuals and speaks to the hearts and minds of anyone who seeks adventure, triumph in the face of adversity, or wants to tap into the mystical sides of some of the most influential athletes in surfing's history. This is their story...