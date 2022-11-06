Flower and Snake 5: Rope Magic

Not Available

Masayuki Asao's "Flower and Snake 4:Rope Magic" tells the story of the gambler,who is unable to pay his loan.His wife and daughter are kidnapped by Yakuza gang and subjected to many days of torture and sexual degradation.Typically twisted pinku eiga sickie that features lots of nudity,torture and rape.The plot is easy to follow,the acting is okay and the film is well-made and interesting.Overall,if you like Japanese pink cinema you can't go wrong with this one