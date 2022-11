Not Available

Angelu de Leon is a girl in search for what she has lost and afraid to lose what she has found on January 29. She is an orphan longing to be reunited with her sisters Vina Morales, Anna Roces and Donna Cruz in “Kadenang Bulaklak”. In “Ang Lahat ng Ito’y Para Sa ‘Yo”, she is a wealthy woman who tries to hold on to the love she shares with Bobby Andrews, despite their contrasting social backgrounds.