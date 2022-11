Not Available

An evening on October 1973, at dinner, Dení rose from the table and said to her family: - I will be back in a while... and she left to join the guerrilla, to the house that the National Liberation Forces had in Nepantla, a town 50 miles from Mexico City. Four months later the army with rifles and grenades assaulted the house. Four comrades and Dení, who was only 19 years old, were killed.