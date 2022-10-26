Not Available

Flower & Snake II

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The beautiful Shizuko (Aya Sugimoto) and her husband Tooyama Takayoshi (Jo Shishido) have a loving relationship, But Takayoshi is getting older and isn't always able to perform. His primary source of gratification involves observing his wife in sadomasochistic scenarios so he commissions a painter, skilled in the arts of bondage to bring these fantasies to life. Soon, Shiziko becomes a willing and submissive participant in fulfilling the S&M fantasies of not only her husband but a slew of rich lecherous men.

Cast

FujikoSayoko Ikegami (naked girl in Ryôsuke's room)
Mieko AraiTakako, The woman applied to auction Yôzaburô Itô
Ken'ichi EndôRyoosuke Ikegami
Aya SugimotoShizuko Tooyama

View Full Cast >

Images