2 girls from 2 generations recount their feelings before during and after weddings that take place in the same church nearly 30 years apart. This film was shot with a Nizo S560 Super8 Camera originally purchased by my uncle-in-law in 1973 - he shot the 1974 wedding of his brother at a church in Schweimke, Germany with it. The flowergirls at that wedding were his nieces (his sister's daughters, Rebecca and Tessa). e gave the camera to me 10 years ago, and I shot the wedding of his brother's daughter at the same church in 2003. The Flowergirls at that wedding were my nieces, the daughters of Rebecca, the elder of the 2 flowergirls at the 1974 wedding.