Flowers: Echoes of Nature Relaxation with Music & Nature

Relax with music and nature and meditate with the echoes of nature with beautiful, calming, soothing music and images of the most beautiful flowers from around the world. Come visually smell the flowers and revel in the intricate, awe-inspiring beauty of thousands of different flora in this spectacular program. Leave the chaos of the world behind and relax to soothing music accompanied by the most splendid array of flowers. If you love flowers or have a keen interest in seeing their anatomy up-close, then look no further. Savor lavish bouquets bursting with blooms; relish in fields of flaming poppies; enjoy the tender crocuses or fresh spring lilies; or delight at the simplicity of a newly opened rose. Almost every flower imaginable is included: there are tulips and trilliums, daisies and dandelions, lotuses and lilies, peonies and poinsettias, cactus flowers and calla lilies; and much more.