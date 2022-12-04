Flowers for the Snow Queen

Not Available

Having come to work, the chairwoman of the board of a large bank, Dina Yermakova, is held hostage by the robbers. There is no limit to the horror of a young girl. Mentally saying goodbye to life, Dina learns that the robbery is not real, the fact is that the bank director allowed his friend to shoot the scene of the robbery for the new film. But by chance they forgot to warn Mrs. Yermakova. During the filming, director Sergei really liked the strict and unapproachable Dina Sergeyevna. The guy decides any valuable to win her icy heart.