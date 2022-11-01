Flowers from the Heartland

Not Available

One person's idea to send flowers of support to gay and lesbian couples waiting in line to get married at San Francisco City Hall blossomed into an online movement that resulted in thousands of flowers being sent from all over the country. Shot in February and March 2004 this moving documentary includes footage of flowers being delivered to San Francisco City Hall and interviews with people who sent the flowers recorded during a 6000 mile road trip to the Midwest including the person who started the idea.