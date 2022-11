Not Available

Yae and Kiku, daughters of drapers in Edo, travel to Kyoto in place of their ailing fathers to attend to some business affairs. Both of their fathers, who are longtime friends have both taken ill at the same time and can't trust their inept clerks to make the trip for them. On their way to Kyoto, the two ladies are ambushed by a group of bandits. However, a good samaritan named Santaro then comes to their rescue.